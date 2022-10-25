Position change

Hello:





I was a data scientist, as part of my job I built a ETL pipeline for my department, since none existed before. Now, the company has moved me to the IT department with title Solutions Engineer II. I talked to my old boss about what that meant, and they said they liked my work so much they want me to be able to assist all departments similarly. They also said something to the effect of "the title was chosen to give you a path of promotion", when i mentioned that this title sounds kind of nebulous.





I've never worked corporate before now, is this common practice?