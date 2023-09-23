Truly Remote Jobs - Is it real?





Been loving the community here 💯, and this post has been on mind for a few months now 🤔.





I am a Master's CS student from India, I have done internships and part time roles in data related positions, like Data Scientist, ML Engineer, Data Analyst, etc. Also have done considerable Open Source contributions to major domain organisations like Lightning AI (prev. PyTorch Lightning), Ivy, Anarchy AI (LLM-VM), UnionAI, etc. to name a few





I am truly passionate about AI/ML, Data Science, Open Source and Communities (Running a few Communities with net members over 2.5k in person).





Now I'm here to request the community to populate and list here companies or jobs that are TRULY REMOTE.





I am attaching my elaborate resume here for your reference and would really appreciate a push from your end 🤗





I am a high energy person and am looking for an equal opportunistic shot at roles that are relevant, keeping aside from my current location.





Thanks guys 🙂

Regards

Bilal





Hey all,