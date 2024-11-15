joshua in
2 years into cyber sec focused bechelors
Im at the begining of my cybersec classes and so fatr I enjoy the materia; I know this with some certentity becuase i was briefly studying for sec+ (too early admittdly) and the material in it aswell as the one class i have taken intrested me and was enjoyable to learn. My question is what languages if any should i master or have a very strong understanding of? So far i am familiar with java and python but i've seen entry level jobs looking for Rust. Also if anyone could give me a rundown of what i will be doing as a SOC am i parsing code for loopholes etc?
In general, as an SOC you can probably expect to do a few things like monitoring alerts and reviewing log entries, parsing data to identify potential loopholes or threats, investigating incidents when they do happen, writing scripts to automate tasks, and conducting threat analyses. As for languages, Python and Java are your most common so it's good that you're already on those, but general scripting through Bash/Shell and basic data analysis through SQL will help you out tons
Okay thank you so much! I wanted to use our long winter break and get a head start on something new. Now that i know i will get on SQL, Bash and Shell as I have not used them up to this point.
