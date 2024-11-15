2 years into cyber sec focused bechelors

Im at the begining of my cybersec classes and so fatr I enjoy the materia; I know this with some certentity becuase i was briefly studying for sec+ (too early admittdly) and the material in it aswell as the one class i have taken intrested me and was enjoyable to learn. My question is what languages if any should i master or have a very strong understanding of? So far i am familiar with java and python but i've seen entry level jobs looking for Rust. Also if anyone could give me a rundown of what i will be doing as a SOC am i parsing code for loopholes etc?