Switch Industry from Pharma to Tech

Hi all,

My current role is a Principal Process Engineer in a Pharma company

I've been dealing with process and project engineering in Pharma industry for 8 years.





My process engineering experience is more about traditional chem E part like P&ID, fluid dynamics, Batch Process, but also with some transferrable skillsets like Cpk, FMEA, root cause analysis, CAPA, Minitab.





Since I started handling project/program (~10M, RFP, RFI, CAPEX), I am thinking of getting Technical Project Manager role. However, seeing the pay ceiling of this industry and the tedious GMP/FDA-related culture makes me think " maybe I should change into Tech Industry when I still can.





Anyone who has similar experience that can be shared? Or Any suggestion for this route?





I am preparing for PMP cert, and will try to apply those TPM role in big tech name. Any insight that would be deeply appreciated.



