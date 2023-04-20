hybig in  
Biomedical Engineer  

Switch Industry from Pharma to Tech

Hi all,

My current role is a Principal Process Engineer in a Pharma company

I've been dealing with process and project engineering in Pharma industry for 8 years.


My process engineering experience is more about traditional chem E part like P&ID, fluid dynamics, Batch Process, but also with some transferrable skillsets like Cpk, FMEA, root cause analysis, CAPA, Minitab.


Since I started handling project/program (~10M, RFP, RFI, CAPEX), I am thinking of getting Technical Project Manager role. However, seeing the pay ceiling of this industry and the tedious GMP/FDA-related culture makes me think " maybe I should change into Tech Industry when I still can.


Anyone who has similar experience that can be shared? Or Any suggestion for this route?


I am preparing for PMP cert, and will try to apply those TPM role in big tech name. Any insight that would be deeply appreciated.


2
1958
Sort by:
JermaineTechnical Program Manager  
Your experience makes you a shoe in at any semiconductor company, but you want to be very cautious that the work is actually good for your career. A lot of these companies don’t understand what a project manager or program manager does and what the difference is. It can be as bad as making you high paid babysitter. So again, think of you career before jumping.
1
hybigBiomedical Engineer  
Hi Jermaine, thx for your input. Did you mean going to Semiconductor could make me a high paid babysitter while staying in pharma as a TPM will have more advantage of the career?

About

Public

Technical Program Manager

Members

4,721