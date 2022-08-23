Haoqp9266 in
2023 Microsoft internships are live
Microsoft 2023 internship applications for #programmanagement #softwareengineers and many more are now open! Many others from #universityrecruiting are sharing the link below so apply today.
Are these for all internship locations or just the US?
University Recruiter
Hi, thanks for asking! There are roles in many different countries and we sort them by region. If you're looking for roles in Europe, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, and Estonia have open roles I believe. Data science and swe internships are open in India, and if you're in North America, roles are open across the US and Canada. Just search by selecting the region and search the internship page. Good luck!
