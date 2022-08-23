Haoqp9266 in  
2023 Microsoft internships are live

Microsoft 2023 internship applications for #programmanagement #softwareengineers and many more are now open! Many others from #universityrecruiting are sharing the link below so apply today.


Apply here

Students and Graduates at Microsoft

Are you looking for a new career or maybe just out for an upgrade? Explore all of the career options and job opportunities that Microsoft has to offer?

careers.microsoft.com
gyi27ytrcQQgComputer Science  
Are these for all internship locations or just the US?
Haoqp9266University Recruiter  
Hi, thanks for asking! There are roles in many different countries and we sort them by region. If you're looking for roles in Europe, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, and Estonia have open roles I believe. Data science and swe internships are open in India, and if you're in North America, roles are open across the US and Canada. Just search by selecting the region and search the internship page. Good luck!
1

