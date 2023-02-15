Sc in
Salary hike
How much hike can I ask for as a Sr.SDET at cyberArk ?
TC: 130k#software #engineering #swe
Location:Slc
YOE: 7
4
1972
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I saw one datapoint on Levels, but I think it's your comp because it's all exactly the same lol. Kind of depends on what your situation is to ask for a hike? Do you have an upcoming promo, counter offer, etc?
ScQuality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Haha yeah that’s mine . I don’t have any offers or promotions I had a promotion last year
