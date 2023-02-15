Sc in  
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer  

Salary hike

How much hike can I ask for as a Sr.SDET at cyberArk ?

TC: 130k#software #engineering #swe 
Location:Slc
YOE: 7
4
1972
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
I saw one datapoint on Levels, but I think it's your comp because it's all exactly the same lol. Kind of depends on what your situation is to ask for a hike? Do you have an upcoming promo, counter offer, etc?
ScQuality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer  
Haha yeah that’s mine . I don’t have any offers or promotions I had a promotion last year

