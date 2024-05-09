Joshua Crosby in
Software Engineering vs Computer Engineering: Which is better for a software development career?
I'm about to start college and still have time to switch majors. Which would be better for scoring a high paying software development position?
cheesymanHardware Engineer
If you're looking for a high paying software dev position, then Software Engineering is going to be the move, typically with a Computer Science degree. Computer Engineering is more commonly known has Hardware Engineering, so the difference is that with Hardware, you're actually working on the physical hardware, like phones, computers, etc. whereas Software, you're working on the Software that runs on those tools, so you could be working on Apps, Security, Operating Systems, etc. etc. They both pay competitively and there's definitely a need for Hardware Engineers, but software tends to be more popular and pays a little bit more.
