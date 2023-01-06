moneysayz in
SCHOOLS
Hi, I was wondering if it is better to do Computer Science at an average school or information systems at top50 Cs school in the USA. Currently im a CS freshman at an average school however im looking to transfer to the top50 school for information systems. The CS at this school is way too competitive so what would be the better choice for my future.
45
11206
Sort by:
michaelcortlandtComputer Science
"T50 CS school in the USA" doesn't mean anything and will not afford you any benefits.
17
AnonkapaComputer Science at University of California, Berkeley
I’d disagree, I go to Berkeley and I’d say there is a significant advantage to going to a top cs program both in terms of peers, connections, and career prospects
10
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482