Career Path

I've had four jobs since January 2020. I took an opportunity for a senior product role leaving my consulting role in 2021. Then I was recruited for a senior PM role at a growing blockchain company. We experience significant layoffs at end of 2022. Then my current job at an enterprise automotive tech company just recently got eliminated that I began in March 2023. I have been trying to grow my experience to get into FAANG tech companies but keep running into bad luck. Any advice on where to take my product career from here?