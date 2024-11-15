Career Path

buildingandleading in
I've had four jobs since January 2020. I took an opportunity for a senior product role leaving my consulting role in 2021. Then I was recruited for a senior PM role at a growing blockchain company. We experience significant layoffs at end of 2022. Then my current job at an enterprise automotive tech company just recently got eliminated that I began in March 2023. I have been trying to grow my experience to get into FAANG tech companies but keep running into bad luck. Any advice on where to take my product career from here?
chuuj615Product Manager
Man, that's rough. I'm sorry you had to experience those layoffs. It sucks that you had to go through that, but the reality is that for now you'll have to just work with the cards you've been dealt. My personal recommendation would be to get back into a product job somehow, preferably tech of course, and then build a couple of years of experience that way before looking into FAANG and all that. Of course, if a job opening comes up that you're qualified for at least in terms of YOE, shoot your shot, but don't expect anything before you've been able to establish yourself for a longer time period. Additionally, I'd recommend trying to network with FAANG PMs if you can in the meantime. Although they might not be able to get you a job, just being around them and having a relationship with some of them might help keep you informed on what tools, methods, or systems FAANG PMs are using so you can implement them at your job for now. You've got this. The market definitely sucked for tech the past few years and stories like yours aren't all that uncommon nowadays. I hope things work out!
buildingandleadingProduct Manager
I genuinely appreciate the thoughtfulness and candid advice. This is exactly what I needed to hear.
