Need advice for getting more interviews. Not getting enough interviews as a software qa Manager.

I have been applying, but I'm not getting any interviews for software engineering manager. I'm getting only IC interviews.









Have a team of 14 that reports to me directly or indirectly in 5 countries

12+ years of experience

Experience with Python, js , c# and robot framework

Currently managing all projects in a BU for a semi conductor robotics company from software testing, automation and release management perspective

I do only managerial work now, vision, roadmap, project management , automation feature planning , automation tool development ownership and customer liason for quality compliance





Current title staff engineer

TC 180k