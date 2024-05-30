19g618l2gwwp1w in
Need advice for getting more interviews. Not getting enough interviews as a software qa Manager.
I have been applying, but I'm not getting any interviews for software engineering manager. I'm getting only IC interviews.
Have a team of 14 that reports to me directly or indirectly in 5 countries
12+ years of experience
Experience with Python, js , c# and robot framework
Currently managing all projects in a BU for a semi conductor robotics company from software testing, automation and release management perspective
I do only managerial work now, vision, roadmap, project management , automation feature planning , automation tool development ownership and customer liason for quality compliance
Current title staff engineer
TC 180k
3
1775
Sort by:
GSXRRRRRSoftware Engineering Manager
What's your resume/experience look like?
19g618l2gwwp1wSoftware Engineering Manager
Have a team of 14 that reports to me directly or indirectly in 5 countries
12+ years of experience
Experience with Python, js , c# and robot framework
Currently managing all projects in a BU for a semi conductor robotics company from software testing, automation and release management perspective
I do only managerial work now, vision, roadmap, project management , automation feature planning , automation tool development ownership and customer liason for quality compliance
Current title staff engineer
TC 180k
12+ years of experience
Experience with Python, js , c# and robot framework
Currently managing all projects in a BU for a semi conductor robotics company from software testing, automation and release management perspective
I do only managerial work now, vision, roadmap, project management , automation feature planning , automation tool development ownership and customer liason for quality compliance
Current title staff engineer
TC 180k
About
Public
Software Engineering Manager
Members
10,527