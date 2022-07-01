raisinbran in
Mark "turning up the heat" at Meta, focusing on employee performance
Seems like Zuckerberg was super open about his feelings in the last All Hands at Facebook. He mentioned that some people working at FB probably don't belong there. Do you think he's prefacing this for a bigger layoff announcement in the future or are they just really drilling down on performance evaluation and making sure things get done.
Also worth noting that they are still in a hiring freeze.
rmf8416Computer Science
Meta down bad frfr 📉📉📉📉📉📉
