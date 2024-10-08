[Hiring]Frontend developer with blockchain knowledge

Poll

We are seeking to hire four skilled developers, including two frontend developers proficient in React and Tailwind CSS, and two backend developers experienced in Web3, Node.js, and database management. All candidates should possess a solid understanding of blockchain technology, ensuring cohesive collaboration across both teams. Our ideal frontend developers will create seamless user interfaces that enhance the user experience, while our backend developers will focus on implementing robust, scalable solutions that leverage blockchain capabilities. This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic team dedicated to pioneering innovative solutions in the blockchain space. If you are passionate about technology and eager to make an impact, we encourage you to apply!





Contact us: alexander@agencyhill99.com

Recruiter: vision.founder1004@gmail.com



