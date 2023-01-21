19g618l2gwwp1w in
Business roles/careers for software managers
Hi
I'm a engineering manager, who manages qa , release, test automation framework and maintain CI/CD pipeline.
What would be good business facing roles for me to transition to? I am looking for suggestions apart from product management.
Thanks
Check out roles/descriptions for TPM, Program or Delivery Manager, and Product Operations Manager
See if any of those appeal to you, before you go making PM leaps 😂