Business roles/careers for software managers

Hi 

I'm a engineering manager, who manages qa , release, test automation framework and maintain CI/CD pipeline. 

What would be good business facing roles for me to transition to? I am looking for suggestions apart from product management. 

Thanks
Product4ProgressProduct Manager  
Ooh, I’m a PM who absolutely appreciates a technical program counterpart. A QE background is even better!

Check out roles/descriptions for TPM, Program or Delivery Manager, and Product Operations Manager

See if any of those appeal to you, before you go making PM leaps 😂

