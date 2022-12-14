Caoimhe Kennedy in
Visualising complex information
Technical PM's any useful resources on how to best visualise system to systems diagrams, data flows and in general visualising complex architecture for stakeholders? 🙂
ProdanonProduct Manager
I use lucidchart from time to time but love using excalidraw for easier flows for stakeholders. The latter is my preferred because it’s designed to be a more cartoonish/whiteboard looking
7
anusernameSoftware Engineering Manager at Salesforce
Thanks for sharing excalidraw. It is awesome!
