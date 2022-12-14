Caoimhe Kennedy in  
Product Manager  

Visualising complex information

Technical PM's any useful resources on how to best visualise system to systems diagrams, data flows and in general visualising complex architecture for stakeholders? 🙂
ProdanonProduct Manager  
I use lucidchart from time to time but love using excalidraw for easier flows for stakeholders. The latter is my preferred because it’s designed to be a more cartoonish/whiteboard looking
7
anusernameSoftware Engineering Manager at Salesforce 
Thanks for sharing excalidraw. It is awesome!

