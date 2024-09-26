TechGeek99 in
“Transferred” Status at Microsoft Career Site
I’m a vendor at Microsoft applying for FTE role.
My app at the action center under Inactive section but the status is “Transferred”.
The notification says “We transferred your app for SE II to another requisition”
What does it mean? Should be hopeful?
bringeeRecruiter
Sounds like just administrative cleanup. They probably had to put your application onto a different requisition to process you for that specific team/hiring manager/recruiter. Could be any number of reasons, but since it's transferred to another requisition, it should mean that your application is still active, just not on the specific job posting you applied to (though it could still be the same role).
2
bringeeRecruiter
One of the more common reasons it can happen is because they may have hired someone already for that job you applied to, but they're still hiring for the role, so they opened a new one or used a different requisition to transfer your application to.
