More layoffs, this time it’s salesforce
Salesforce is preparing for a major round of layoffs that could impact 2,500 people across the company. I was cut Monday... referrals plz
Damn... Why is Big Tech doing this? Like honestly, give it 6 months and then they'll go into "aggressively hiring" mode. Just like it happened when the pandemic started and like half a dozen other times. What good does it do to do a layoff and then go into a hiring spree a few months later.
