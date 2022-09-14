ferryboat in
Twilio lays off 11% of its workforce
The email came directly from Jeff Lawson and he didn't sugarcoat things: https://www.twilio.com/blog/a-message-from-twilio-ceo-jeff-lawson
"All impacted Twilions globally will receive at least 12 weeks of pay, plus one week for every year of service at Twilio. You’ll also receive the full value of Twilio’s next stock vest" And they are helping people find open roles internally. It's a solid plan by them.
