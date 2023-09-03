DQG in  
Product Manager  

Returning to Microsoft - Compensation & Level Expectations

Hello everyone,

I am considering returning to Microsoft and would appreciate some advice on my compensation and level expectations.

Background Information:

  • Total Experience: 15 years+ MBA from top US B school
  • Product Management Experience: 7 years
  • 5 years at Microsoft
  • 2 years at startup organizations - principal PM and VP of Product Management (current role)
  • Current Compensation:
  • Base: $180,000
  • Bonus: $60,000

Additional Context:

When I left Microsoft, I was at Level 63 and had spent one and a half years at that level. I was expecting a promotion within the next few months.

Questions:

  1. What compensation and bonus can I reasonably expect if I rejoin Microsoft as a Technical Specialist (technical sales)?
  2. Is it unreasonable to ask for Level 65 given my experience and previous tenure at the company?

Thank you in advance for your insights and recommendations.

Product Manager  
I’d strongly recommend you have levels.fyi to help you throughout the entire process when you apply. To ensure you don’t get lowballed. There are entire strategies & methodologies around negotiation. 65 is a VERY reasonable expectation. I was lowballed in my initial MSFT offer & if it weren’t for a Good Samaritan at Microsoft who helped me, I’d have accepted the initial offer. The final offer was ~30% more. Another reason: if you start with top comp, I’ve noticed it has a positive spin throughout your tenure at Microsoft. Good luck.
Product Manager  
thanks a lot!!
