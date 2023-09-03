Returning to Microsoft - Compensation & Level Expectations

Hello everyone,

I am considering returning to Microsoft and would appreciate some advice on my compensation and level expectations.

Background Information:

Total Experience : 15 years+ MBA from top US B school

: 15 years+ MBA from top US B school Product Management Experience : 7 years

: 7 years 5 years at Microsoft

2 years at startup organizations - principal PM and VP of Product Management (current role)

Current Compensation :

: Base: $180,000

Bonus: $60,000

Additional Context:

When I left Microsoft, I was at Level 63 and had spent one and a half years at that level. I was expecting a promotion within the next few months.

Questions:

What compensation and bonus can I reasonably expect if I rejoin Microsoft as a Technical Specialist (technical sales)? Is it unreasonable to ask for Level 65 given my experience and previous tenure at the company?

Thank you in advance for your insights and recommendations.