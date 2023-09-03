DQG in
Returning to Microsoft - Compensation & Level Expectations
Hello everyone,
I am considering returning to Microsoft and would appreciate some advice on my compensation and level expectations.
Background Information:
- Total Experience: 15 years+ MBA from top US B school
- Product Management Experience: 7 years
- 5 years at Microsoft
- 2 years at startup organizations - principal PM and VP of Product Management (current role)
- Current Compensation:
- Base: $180,000
- Bonus: $60,000
Additional Context:
When I left Microsoft, I was at Level 63 and had spent one and a half years at that level. I was expecting a promotion within the next few months.
Questions:
- What compensation and bonus can I reasonably expect if I rejoin Microsoft as a Technical Specialist (technical sales)?
- Is it unreasonable to ask for Level 65 given my experience and previous tenure at the company?
Thank you in advance for your insights and recommendations.
5
8170
Sort by:
sc0Product Manager
I’d strongly recommend you have levels.fyi to help you throughout the entire process when you apply. To ensure you don’t get lowballed. There are entire strategies & methodologies around negotiation. 65 is a VERY reasonable expectation. I was lowballed in my initial MSFT offer & if it weren’t for a Good Samaritan at Microsoft who helped me, I’d have accepted the initial offer. The final offer was ~30% more. Another reason: if you start with top comp, I’ve noticed it has a positive spin throughout your tenure at Microsoft. Good luck.
3
DQGProduct Manager
thanks a lot!!
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,473