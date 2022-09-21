19g616kzyrjf0u in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Coach (or discovery) services

Does anyone know a services/professional that helps you (professional) to understand best options(jobs, roles, positions) based on your previous experiences?

Let me try to explain.

I'm looking for someone (or someones) that after a couple of calls, resume analysis and things like that can say to you "based on what i saw...  your best fit is with EM second option is TPM..." something like that 
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi 
I'm biased, but I feel that some of our leadership coaches could help out with career transitions and some suggestions for adjacent roles to hop into: https://www.levels.fyi/services/coaching/ I think John Ferneborg particularly may be able to help.
xflighterData Engineer  
I am probably in the same boat as OP but not a manager experience per se. I have to look at the various options here.

