(New Grad) Is it possible to find a non-consultant/outsourcing job in France

I am a foreign student of master degree in CS, in a French public university. Not the most famous one but still a qualified one among national universities.





I had a mostly correct GPA (16/20 for two above years and 15 for last year), and I enrolled in a one-year length duale (apprenticeship) programme last year.





My apprenticeship year was rather rich since I handled in a full-stack project and worked in a devOps environment. I also had a chance to participate in software architecture design. I have also contributed to open source projects and have my personal repos in GitHub.





Despite all these, since my starting of searching for job about 1.5 months ago, the only calls that I received are ESN (outsourcing companies) and my interview/discussion experiences with them are really poor.





I don't want to work with such companies but it seems that I am a bit blocked here. What's more, a simple search in job boards or LinkedIn will result in nearly exclusively offers from such companies.





What can I do ? Or should I prepare to contact foreign companies like finding a job in Germany, for example ?