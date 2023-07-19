How often to follow up after interviews

Hey all,

I recently applied at a hot tech startup (in the 100-200 employee range), did all the interviews, and am now waiting for a decision - for what feels like a weirdly long time.





After my last interview I was told that I should wait for about a week for feedback. After not hearing anything for two weeks, I followed up and I was told something along the lines of "we need to see if we can find the right fit for you, we are currently planning our roadmap".





After that, silence again.

That was 2 weeks ago, so in total it has now been 4 weeks since my final interview.





Is this normal? Or am I being ghosted?

Are they keeping me in this limbo state while they are trying to find someone better? Or am I simply too impatient?





Should I follow up again? Or would that seem to desparate?





Anyone experienced something similar?





Thanks for your thoughts!