shqdow15  
Computer Science 2 days ago

Trouble deciding between internship offers

I am having trouble deciding between two internship offers. Both are not in high-tech or anything fancy but they are respectable offers. I am aiming to work as a SWE post grad


Company A


-F500


-$32 an hour


-3 month internship during the summer


-High conversion rate to full time, around 80%


-Incoming intern assignment is not as technical as I would like (ServiceNow development) but people manage to switch to SWE roles for full time depending on business needs and availability


Company B


-F500


-$27 an hour plus a $1000 allowance


-Co-op for 6 months from June to December


-Project is not set in stone but is in the realm of Fullstack Development and my job title is SWE intern


-Chance of return offer is unknown and not even sure if they plan to bring me back once I am finished



Now, I was leaning towards company B since it is direct SWE experience and would benefit me more in the long run. However, company A is meant to convert me to a full time employee. Although company A pays more I was willing to compromise on this and go to company B due to the experience factor.


