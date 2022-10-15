How to prep for Senior Data Scientist Interview at Microsoft?





Got a loop round coming up at Microsoft. What are the suggestions, tips or best ways to prep for this kind of interview at Microsoft?





What topics should I expect? And how deep should I expect these questions to be?





I was told to expect business case questions applied to ML, but this is very opened ended and vague. I’m looking for more context or something more specific.









TC: $234K

Base:$174K

Stock:$35K

Bonus:$25K

YOE: ~2









