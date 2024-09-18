ramenenjoyer in
What do you think of this recent L7 OpenAI Offer?
Out of the offers submitted in the past month, this L7 offer for OpenAI is head and shoulders above the rest. $2.27M per year is crazy!
$465k per year for a base salary is pretty high, but the majority of the compensation is coming from the stock grants. It's a standard 4-year vesting schedule, so the total stock grant for the offer is actually $7,200,000 with 25% of that vesting every year.
It's kinda cool to see how high offers can go in the industry but this is lowkey a little crazy, what do you guys think?
You can find the submitted offer here: https://www.levels.fyi/offer/63d3329e-9834-49c2-b1d5-4d9655ba5569
OpenAI
Member of Technical Staff
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$2.27M
Level
L7
Base
$465K
Stock (/yr)
$1.8M
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
15 Years
Sobe2Product Manager
I’m pretty sure I know who this is…and therefore I would say that this is a match/competitive increase to poach an outlier performer/talent already near this range in another tech company. The out of band/10x engineers do exist and they are very hard to pry out of their current homes. These types of offers should not be considered the norm based on the pedigree and previous TC of such candidates.
43
CuriouspolpettaProject Manager
Is this the person: Noam Shazeer?
