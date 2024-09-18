What do you think of this recent L7 OpenAI Offer?

Out of the offers submitted in the past month, this L7 offer for OpenAI is head and shoulders above the rest. $2.27M per year is crazy!





$465k per year for a base salary is pretty high, but the majority of the compensation is coming from the stock grants. It's a standard 4-year vesting schedule, so the total stock grant for the offer is actually $7,200,000 with 25% of that vesting every year.





It's kinda cool to see how high offers can go in the industry but this is lowkey a little crazy, what do you guys think?





You can find the submitted offer here: https://www.levels.fyi/offer/63d3329e-9834-49c2-b1d5-4d9655ba5569