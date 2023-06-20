Maksym Rusnachenko in
Free or fee-based courses
Hi, guys)
I'm looking for some C# .NET courses to enroll while on my summer break.
Currently I found two courses:
One is fee-based (smt like $120) from big IT company Soft Serve, 9 weeks long and has more practical than theoretical knowledge with mentors. Its description says, that everything, that is in that course, is a real-world tasks.
The other one is free, self-paced, has more information and no mentors.
And I my questions: is worth to pay more but get less info but with higher quality?
3
1059
madscienceSoftware Engineer
If you can afford the fee and like the structured support, it could be a good option. But you definitely don’t NEED to go through a paid course, you can easily get by with some self learning and getting into different personal projects
rusnachenko
Totally agree. With mentor I could ask and get the detailed solution to the problem I could get, but I also could do that with other web resources and for free
