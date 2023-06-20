Free or fee-based courses

Hi, guys)





I'm looking for some C# .NET courses to enroll while on my summer break.





Currently I found two courses:





One is fee-based (smt like $120) from big IT company Soft Serve, 9 weeks long and has more practical than theoretical knowledge with mentors. Its description says, that everything, that is in that course, is a real-world tasks.





The other one is free, self-paced, has more information and no mentors.





And I my questions: is worth to pay more but get less info but with higher quality?