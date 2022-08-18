Kunalswe in
What is the first step In getting job on H1B visa In US
do first we Had to get HIB visa then apply to US company or first Crack the Interview and then that company will sponsor you H1B
6
2217
Sort by:
19g615kz7fnapbBackend Software Engineer
H1B is linked to your company. So if no offer/contract then no H1B.
1
KunalsweComputer Science
What you meant is first I had to apply to that US based company then if they will accept me means will select me after cracking the interview then they will start my process of getting H1B sponsorship and will sponsor me visa I don't need have to do anything
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482