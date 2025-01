after cutting 11% just a few months ago. For context, Twilio layed off 17% of its workforce





I've also heard they seriously trimmed their perks.







Thats all fine, but why not just do it the first time to reduce uncertainty? It doesn't feel like there should have been drastic new news since then.





Not sure that I beleive it was because of some unforseen event. 17% isnt a small correction.