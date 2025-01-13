Request feedback after no hire?





I got a standard rejection email saying they went with another candidate who was a better fit but encourage me to apply for future opportunities. What's weird is thay from the interviews, I kinda got the idea that they have multiple positions to fill.





Given I got no specific feedback about why I was rejected, is it ok to send them an email politely requesting additional feedback or what my assessed weaknesses were, in order to further improve? I know I'm not going to change their minds on hiring, but I would still like some critical feedback (which I didn't really get during the interviews).

Interviewed at mid-sized no name company. Throughout the whole interview pipeline I got positive feedback and had a feeling I'm doing great. Everyone I talked to seemed quite enthusiastic and impressed. The only technical question I didn't know the answer to was a rather minor git thing, and it seemed like it wasn't really that important in the interviewer's eyes either.