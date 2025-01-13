MLE3760 in
Request feedback after no hire?
Interviewed at mid-sized no name company. Throughout the whole interview pipeline I got positive feedback and had a feeling I'm doing great. Everyone I talked to seemed quite enthusiastic and impressed. The only technical question I didn't know the answer to was a rather minor git thing, and it seemed like it wasn't really that important in the interviewer's eyes either.
I got a standard rejection email saying they went with another candidate who was a better fit but encourage me to apply for future opportunities. What's weird is thay from the interviews, I kinda got the idea that they have multiple positions to fill.
Given I got no specific feedback about why I was rejected, is it ok to send them an email politely requesting additional feedback or what my assessed weaknesses were, in order to further improve? I know I'm not going to change their minds on hiring, but I would still like some critical feedback (which I didn't really get during the interviews).
17
4031
Sort by:
douseynabluSoftware Engineer
DEFINITELY ASK, but be polite and tell them you want constructive feedback. Recruiters will be more open to sharing info over the phone because there are no traces. Something that has worked for me: "I was really excited about joining COMPANY and was invested in the interview process, so I'd appreciate talking with you to gather some constructive feedback to help me improve and understand what areas I should focus on moving forward. Can you call me at PHONE-NUMBER today for a quick chat? Thank you!"
13
jumbapumbaSoftware Engineer
This is great
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,600