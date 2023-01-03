BrooklynBroke in
Netflix Shows Pay Range Thanks to New California Law
Netflix now shows pay ranges of 90,000-900,000. Pretty much as useful as a square peg in a round hole. Sample job where you see the salary range
https://jobs.netflix.com/jobs/243276623
What do you think? Is it helpful?
24
8967
Sort by:
tvincent98Business Analyst
"The overall market range for this role is typically $90,000 - 900,000" That's absurd
18
SlogFounder
Maybe base salary and optimistic total comp?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,429