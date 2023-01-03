BrooklynBroke in  
Business Analyst  

Netflix Shows Pay Range Thanks to New California Law

Netflix now shows pay ranges of 90,000-900,000. Pretty much as useful as a square peg in a round hole. Sample job where you see the salary range

https://jobs.netflix.com/jobs/243276623


What do you think? Is it helpful?
Software Engineer (L5) - Demand Engineering

tvincent98Business Analyst  
"The overall market range for this role is typically $90,000 - 900,000" That's absurd
18
SlogFounder  
Maybe base salary and optimistic total comp?

