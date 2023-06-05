flexibletutrle in
UPDATE: Partnered with some ex-FAANG recruiters, we've started an even better resume review service. Come check us out for a professional review platform: https://pineappleresume.com/
I've reviewed over 10,000 resumes while working at startups to large companies. If you'd like a free resume review with actionable feedback, share it here (private info redacted or not). If you're not targeting a generic software eng role, include that info as well.
LilGhostComputer Science
Looking for internships/new-grad positions https://drive.google.com/file/d/1F9ItsXEhWMmKKBNJW6m1AzDfThGA0cwW/view?usp=drivesdk
Generic: * Great to see links clickable * Don't use a red font. Use bold if you want to emphasize. Use a colored template if you want to pop * Put your skills way closer to the top * Your skills are missing a lot of the content in your bulletpoints (PostgresSQL, NumPy, Spring Boot, Bootstrap, Firebase, etc). Add these * Considering your Projects and Leadership/Certifications are much more impressive than quasi-industry related work experience, consider putting those above work experience Bulletpoints: You're on the right track with your bulletpoints- They're hitting a lot of the Situation/Task, Action, Result, including metrics, etc. Some things can be tweaked: Example: "Wrote a basic Python and Selenium program saving 10 seconds of login time for any account in the company website that runs said script on their local machine." It's hard to understand exactly what you did here, don't shoot yourself in the foot. Change to: "[Optimized login time from 12 seconds to 2 seconds/Reduced login time by 90%] via a Python and Selenium script that [caches multiple requests/streamlines backend interactions/etc] Example: "Resolved 25+ help desk tickets by troubleshooting and setting up desktops, printers, and networks at various locations." Include some information on what you did to stand out. I.e. "Resolved 25+ help desk tickets [with lowest turnaround time/with lowest repeat call rate/with fastest resolution rate/with 50% faster X]" Your Promobile IT Support section needs to focus more on IT, there isn't much to do there unless the content changes. Example: "• Developed a full-stack web app with an AI quiz generator that takes in user-inputted text and turns it into interactive quizzes/trivia for studying purposes. • Allows users to create accounts and load/store their favorite quizzes from a database so they can practice. • Technologies used: React, JavaScript, Material UI, Node.js, OpenAI API, Firebase Authentication, FireStore." Change to: • Developed full stack AI based quiz generator with OpenAI, React, and Firebase • Implemented Firebase OAuth and stored user quizzes in Firestore database • [Add a bullet point that includes some numeric metric, i.e. # of quizzes generated so far, # of registered users, etc. something impressive] (adjust bulletpoints as needed) Also consider putting this above your Experience because it's a lot better Example: • ’Best Design’ winner out of 12 teams for developing a productivity web app mockup. • Helps friends keep each other accountable in accomplishing goals through public to-do lists and a punishment/reward system of virtual tomato-throwing. Used JavaScript, Bootstrap, CSS, HTML. Should be (Always start with a past tense verb): • Designed public to-do list where users can throw virtual tomatoes at friends who don't complete their tasks. • Used JavaScript, Bootstrap, CSS & HTML [How did you handle the online part?] for hackathon mockup, winning "Best Design" out of 12 teams Example: "Managed a 500+ member club at Hunter College, hosted LeetCode workshops, resume reviews, advising sessions, and in-person networking events to upskill underclassmen and foster a community." This is good, but if you can show impact it will be better. Change to: "[Grew] Hunter College club [from X to] 500 members through organizing events including LeetCode workshops, resume reviews, and networking events"
