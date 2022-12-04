KosherKiwi in  
Computer Science  

Thoughts on Deloitte Software Engineering Summer Scholar for a summer 2023 internship

I am currently a junior and received a few internship offers for summer 2023. None of companies are particularly notable and I think the best offer that I currently have is at Deloitte where I will have the title " Software Engineering Summer Scholar."


I am worried because pretty much all I see online says Deloitte is not a good choice for advancing your career. Also, some people who interned at Deloitte have said they were accepted into a software development internship but spent most the summer working with powerpoint and excel. The people I interviewed with said the majority of the time would be spent on software development but seeing all this negative feedback makes me think I should go with another offer.


Am I overthinking it? Any feedback would be greatly appreciated, especially if you interned at Deloitte with the same title!

2
2376
Sort by:
levelfyi0311Data Scientist  
I worked at Deloitte for 2 years in a different geography. I was working there on Cloud DS/DE projects. During the 2 years I spent there, I did feel I was not assigned work to my potential - I kept feeling I was under utilized. However, having said that, now that I look back to those 2 years- I feel that it has given me a good foundation in terms of the vast variety of things I worked on. That's what a consulting firm does to you, work on a bunch of different things based on client needs. You would never work on projects that big tech companies call 'super cool'. A thing to note is after those couple of years, I became hard for me to switch from consulting to non-consulting since I mostly only get interview calls from consulting firm. But this is not the same as doing a summer internship. I would not think much before joining Deloitte, based on the current market trend, i'd go with a strong brand name.
2

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482