Thoughts on Deloitte Software Engineering Summer Scholar for a summer 2023 internship

I am currently a junior and received a few internship offers for summer 2023. None of companies are particularly notable and I think the best offer that I currently have is at Deloitte where I will have the title " Software Engineering Summer Scholar."





I am worried because pretty much all I see online says Deloitte is not a good choice for advancing your career. Also, some people who interned at Deloitte have said they were accepted into a software development internship but spent most the summer working with powerpoint and excel. The people I interviewed with said the majority of the time would be spent on software development but seeing all this negative feedback makes me think I should go with another offer.





Am I overthinking it? Any feedback would be greatly appreciated, especially if you interned at Deloitte with the same title!