[Virtual Event] How Levels.fyi Scaled to Millions of Users with Google Sheets

Join Women Who Code Silicon Valley - Global Virtual Event





ONE WEEK until our global online event with the Founders of Levels.fyi, Zuhayeer Musa and Zaheer Mohiuddin





Come hear from the founders of Levels.fyi themselves on how it all went down from the beginning of the journey all the way up until now.





Get a walkthrough of Levels.fyi's technical stack (or lack of it) that powers the site, and how Google Sheets was the primary backend infrastructure. The goal of the talk is to help you think about how you can scrappily start your own projects without investing too much into a tech stack early on.





Date and time: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Online event





Hosted by Jodi Collins, WWCode SV Director, and Swati Nair, WWCode SV Volunteer.





Register to attend here