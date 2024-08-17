Job Referrals

After 2 months of not getting my resume noticed I decidedly (against my better judgement) started reaching out to people at linkedin for referrals, mostly at companies they were working at. I'm not spamming people i'm carefully selecting them for referrals if i'm 100% confident that i could get the job if a real person was scanning my resume instead of AI.





ALL the people have read my messages and not one has gotten back to me. I don't even get to asking for a referral, i normally ask about their experience at the company as a conversation starter.





I've had people reach out to me for referrals at the company i was working at and never hesitated, if i could help someone out why not? Its a tough world we live in and if something as simple as nudging someone's application could help them why not? I guess not everyone thinks the same way.





What has your experience been reaching out to people for connections and referrals?