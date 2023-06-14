Not getting callbacks even from referrals

Hi, I have 1.5+ yr experience in Java, Spring boot and I am also getting my hands dirty in DSA. I know I am from tier 3 so my never resume gets shortlisted from the website, but I have recieved advice from many to reach out to recruiters and for referrals, so tried it.





I started doing it reaching out to Max people possible and the response rate is very low(obviously) and the generous peoples that do give me referrals, I never receive a callback from companies. It's getting tough.







I thought of getting a good job in PBC so I can pay off my home loan and Hopefully pursue masters in Europe but now I am even thinking of doing Mtech from India (which btw I always avoided due to going to Europe for studies).





Don't know what to do anymore.