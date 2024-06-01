Reason of US employer separation in India?

Hi everyone,

I am planning to move to India for personal reasons after my separation with last employer in the US. During interview, do Indian companies need to know the reason of separation from former US employer? I feel its a personal information and I should be judged for my skills and expertise. Can I just say, I quit voluntarily and moving to India for XXX personal reasons? Or they can verify the actual reason of separation?





Edit: I have severance listed on my paystub. Indian companies will ask for last paystub which will give it away. So can I not share the last paystub? Anyone with such an experience?