Markell Harris in
Career Advice
I'm a incoming senior at Grambling State and I'm a computer information systems major and currently searching for internships or entry level positions dealing with data analytics or business analytics roles in the healthcare or tech industry but I don't have any previous internships but I want to gain my first hands on experience as a analyst where should I start I've been applying all summer but haven't had any luck and I'm currently taking a couple of courses on coursera for certifications to help better my chances to get a role! Any help or advice?
I could really use some guidance as I'm approaching my final year of college and I really want to make the most of my final year and grow and expand in my professional career.
2
1694
Sort by:
under8tedcod3rComputer Science
See if your schools has any internships or co-op programs. If your school uses Handshake search for internships on there too. Also remember your university’s resources (especially for Career Development), it’s so many students who just let their money go to waste because they don’t use the resources there to help them succeed. Hope this helps!
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,547