Career Advice

I'm a incoming senior at Grambling State and I'm a computer information systems major and currently searching for internships or entry level positions dealing with data analytics or business analytics roles in the healthcare or tech industry but I don't have any previous internships but I want to gain my first hands on experience as a analyst where should I start I've been applying all summer but haven't had any luck and I'm currently taking a couple of courses on coursera for certifications to help better my chances to get a role! Any help or advice?





I could really use some guidance as I'm approaching my final year of college and I really want to make the most of my final year and grow and expand in my professional career.