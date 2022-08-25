Ndinab90617 in
Amazon Care is being shut down
The decision to shut the program down is due to the $3.9 billion deal to buy primary care company One Medical earlier this summer.
Amazon did not reveal how many jobs would be impacted by its decision. But I hope some of those people are able to transition interally or maybe move over to the new medical team. Still up in the air.
Lots of people outside of Amazon are excited to see where they take this medical thing.
fq8i41on111dSoftware Engineer at Amazon
This is a great service for quick things and testing. My family and I never had an issue. Hopefully whatever they switch to isn't too far off from this.
