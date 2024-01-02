SWE with 2.5 YOE, need career advice

Hi all,





I am a senior software engineer with an established bank in the midwest, and have 2.5 YOE thus far.





I'm currently sitting around $105k base, with ~ $5k bonus.





I originally worked in finance and made the career change to SWE a few years back, so I'm still relatively "green".





I'm 30 years old, so I'm concerned I have a lot of time to make up for compared to other candidates who are new grads and have more projects than I currently do.





I've come to realize that my current position is mostly maintaining established applications, and I'm really not doing much coding.







All that said, I've recently taken up studying Data Structures and Algorithms again, and doing Leetcode to prepare for interviews.





I'm not gunning for a FAANG by any means, but I do aspire/hope to make $200k-$300k at some point in my career.





Is there anything I can be doing specifically to make up for the lost time in regards to earning potential?





Does anyone have any advice as to what I should be studying/reviewing/learning in preparation for interviews?



