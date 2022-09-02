A different perspective on the LeetCode grind; how to do your first 100 easy questions.

If you're on a longer timeline and want to look at things from a different perspective, I promise you that you will get a significant reward from picking top-quality LeetCode questions, even the easy ones.





A little over month ago, after being in the pit of LeetCode despair and not knowing what to do, I started doing daily streams of myself going through LeetCode questions. Since July 16, I have not missed a single day, and during that time, I've compiled a list of my favorite, top-quality LeetCode easy questions.





Why easies only? Well, I am planning on doing every single LeetCode question. From the easiest all the way to the hardest. When we finish all (nearly 600 as of today) easy questions, we'll get to the mediums :)





To date, I have done over 200 questions and have received a lot of positive feedback from the community.





I want to give back to you all as I know what it's like to be lost and not have a place to start. My website https://www.rafaelslist.com , has a list of top-quality easy questions (with mediums and hards coming soon) with links to chapters in previous streams where I discuss the question. You can even keep track of your progress while doing the questions.





My easy LeetCode playlist, https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWzGjDEgHSJrDEUbJxp1J9KFyYg4G4l9Y has every stream I have done from the beginning. If you start at that first one, you'll be at 0 questions. Every video has chapters for easy navigation and links to the covered questions. You can either solve the questions and then watch the video or do the questions alongside me (sort of like a virtual study buddy). If you can dedicate 30 minutes to 1 hour a day, you'll be on the road to doing more questions and developing an understanding of the material. Here's a study plan that I believe can help you get started:





I hope this can be another tool in your study plan, and I look forward to hopefully helping you all on your journey. Drop by during a stream some day and say hello :)