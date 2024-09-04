Preparing for Google Recruiter Chat – Need Advice!

Hey everyone,





I’m preparing for a chat with a Google recruiter soon and could use some advice on how to approach it. Can anyone share tips on what to expect during the call? Is it possible to fail at this stage? How do I ensure I make it to the end of the process?





For context, I currently have a job and earn ~5500 EUR/month in Poland. I know a role at Google would be a huge boost to my career, even if the salary after taxes might differ. While I value the position more than the money right now, I’m unsure how to approach the salary expectations conversation. Should I be open to any number, or is there a strategy?





I’ll obviously read up on open resources, but I’d love some personal advice based on my context. Any insights on how to land the job and navigate this process would be greatly appreciated!





Thanks in advance!