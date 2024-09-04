severeThunderstorm in  
Preparing for Google Recruiter Chat – Need Advice!

Hey everyone,


I’m preparing for a chat with a Google recruiter soon and could use some advice on how to approach it. Can anyone share tips on what to expect during the call? Is it possible to fail at this stage? How do I ensure I make it to the end of the process?


For context, I currently have a job and earn ~5500 EUR/month in Poland. I know a role at Google would be a huge boost to my career, even if the salary after taxes might differ. While I value the position more than the money right now, I’m unsure how to approach the salary expectations conversation. Should I be open to any number, or is there a strategy?


I’ll obviously read up on open resources, but I’d love some personal advice based on my context. Any insights on how to land the job and navigate this process would be greatly appreciated!


Thanks in advance!

bringeeRecruiter  
Recruiter conversations are usually pretty straight forward and nothing you really have to worry about too much, but it's definitely possible to 'fail' during this stage. These calls are for us to dive more into the details on your resume, see if your skills align enough for the role, and also for us to explain the role in more detail, answer any questions you might have, and see if you're interested in moving forward. We don't "interview" you in a traditional sense, but we do try to get a sense of your experience and how you might be to work with. Basically checking that you're a legitimate candidate before we pass you along to the hiring manager. My advice: Just be yourself (unless you're not a good person, then don't), answer the questions earnestly, use it as an opportunity to ask questions about the role/team/process/etc. and then the recruiter should pass your profile along to the hiring manager for review after that.
DoingCoding 
Thank you for explaining. Just wanna ask is it possible for someone who is from 3rd world country with no big tech companies in his home country but he wants to work for big tech companies and looking for sponsorships. What approach should he choose? How he should standout and do companies hire candidates from these countries? How candidate can make himself appear in recruiter eyes.

I'll be very thankful

