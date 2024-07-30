Is the offer good to relocate to Germany?

Hello,

I had been interviewing with a company for quite a few rounds and they have extended me an offer.





They are offering a package of about 105k per year along with some stocks.





The job would be located in Berlin (preferred) or Munich.





What I wanted to understand is that is that salary enough for relocating to Germany?





I have heard terrible things about the housing crisis there and I am not sure how much this would be good for me and my family (2 adults + infant)





Also if anyone is from Berlin, can you guide me how much is rent for 75sqm appartment (not in city centre but also not super remote)





Your help will be appreciated



