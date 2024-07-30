19g617l06yh949 in
Is the offer good to relocate to Germany?
Hello,
I had been interviewing with a company for quite a few rounds and they have extended me an offer.
They are offering a package of about 105k per year along with some stocks.
The job would be located in Berlin (preferred) or Munich.
What I wanted to understand is that is that salary enough for relocating to Germany?
I have heard terrible things about the housing crisis there and I am not sure how much this would be good for me and my family (2 adults + infant)
Also if anyone is from Berlin, can you guide me how much is rent for 75sqm appartment (not in city centre but also not super remote)
Your help will be appreciated
The housing crisis in Berlin manifests not by high rents but by it being very hard to even find any place at all. It's not impossible though. I don't know how much the rent is but my educated guess would be 1.5k - 2k for what you're looking for?
Apart from that, Berlin is pretty cheap. If you're coming from a major US city, it's actually dirt cheap. Public transport has amazing coverage as well. Taxes are high though so your salary won't go as far. However, if your spouse works as well, you'll definitely be earning enough to have a good life. I would say earning roughly 50-60k per person is the threshold for relatively comfortable life there, and then add a bit extra for your child. If your spouse is earning at least something like 30-40k per year, you would probably be ok. On just your salary, it's definitely doable, but will be a bit on the lower end of being comfortable. That's at least my intuition regarding the prices, you should do your own research!