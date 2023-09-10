Seeking referrals

dropping my LinkedIn post.





I hope this message finds you well. I wanted to share some exciting news with you. In just three months, I'll be graduating with a master's in computer science from Florida State University, and I'm actively exploring new career opportunities in the field.





During my academic journey, I've had the privilege of gaining hands-on experience in various aspects of software engineering and data engineering. Notably, I've been a Graduate Research Assistant at Florida State University, where I've been working on a innovative forensics' intelligence platform, SM-TDES. This project has allowed me to lead a dynamic team, develop advanced Python microservices, and even collaborate with professors from multiple universities.





For a more comprehensive view of my background and qualifications, I invite you to review my complete resume, which can be found here: https://lnkd.in/gTa9z3x2





I'm passionate about leveraging my skills and knowledge to tackle real-world challenges in software development, data science, and data engineering. I'm eager to contribute my expertise to a forward-thinking organization and make a meaningful impact.





If you're aware of any exciting opportunities or if you'd like to connect and discuss potential collaborations, please feel free to reach out. Your insights and recommendations would be highly appreciated.





