"Nintendo plans to raise its employees' base pay by 10% this year in the wake of inflation. Reuters reported that Nintendo plans to raise salaries even as it reduced its profit expectation for the year. Nintendo previously cut its operating profit forecast from a projected 582 billion yen to 480 billion yen ($3.6 billion)."





Respect this move, companies that treat their workforce as an investment rather than a cost-center will succeed in the coming year.





https://www.gamespot.com/articles/nintendo-will-pay-its-workers-10-more/1100-6511268/