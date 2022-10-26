interviewing4ever in
Product Manager vs. Business Systems Analyst
Hey everyone! I have one offer at Block as a Business Systems Analyst and another offer at Cengage (EdTech/Publishing) as a Technical Product Manager. Both pay about the same ($150 - 155k), but I was wondering which one would be better for long-term career development. On the one hand, Block has a better brand name and is generally highly regarded in tech. On the other hand, Technical Product Management is a better title. Which would look better on a resume?
Block
Business Systems Analyst
Remote
Total per year
$155K
Level
?
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
8 Years
Cengage
Technical Product Manager
Remote
Total per year
$150K
Level
?
Base
$125K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
8 Years
pros31pBusiness Intelligence Analyst
I think the better question is, which job is going to push your skills to the next level. If the systems analyst role will have you working on more robust work, then I would say go for that one. Especially if you plan on continuing to work at bigger companies. The name carries so much more weight IF you are also developing your skill set. If the Square role is more of a chill role and you want to coast, then I think that's still the better bet in the SHORT term but longterm, you might not want to stay.
