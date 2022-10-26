Product Manager vs. Business Systems Analyst

Hey everyone! I have one offer at Block as a Business Systems Analyst and another offer at Cengage (EdTech/Publishing) as a Technical Product Manager. Both pay about the same ($150 - 155k), but I was wondering which one would be better for long-term career development. On the one hand, Block has a better brand name and is generally highly regarded in tech. On the other hand, Technical Product Management is a better title. Which would look better on a resume?