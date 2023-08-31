Breaking: US expands export restrictions on Nvidia AI chips to Middle East

The US government has imposed expanded export restrictions affecting Nvidia’s leading artificial intelligence chips, curbing their exportation beyond China to certain Middle Eastern countries.





Why this matters:

Nvidia’s A100 and H100 chips are affected: These AI chips are significant, used to accelerate machine-learning tasks on major AI applications like ChatGPT. Despite the restrictions, Nvidia maintains they won’t have an “immediate material impact” on its results.

Other companies, like AMD, are also affected: They've reportedly received similar restrictions notice, hinting at a broader move by the US government to control the distribution of AI chip technology.

The move is a part of a larger geopolitical play: These restrictions form part of the Biden administration's efforts to curtail Beijing's ability to capitalize on the AI revolution.





How Nvidia and the industry might respond:

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has cautioned the US: In a Financial Times interview, Huang warned that imposing such restrictions could lead to “enormous damage” to the US tech industry, predicting China may become self-sufficient in AI chip development.

Yet, Nvidia still managed impressive earnings recently: Despite these challenges, Nvidia recently reported quarterly revenue of $13.5bn, exceeding predictions by $2bn.





Further restrictions could significantly alter the landscape for AI development, potentially fostering greater innovation in countries affected or even a race to develop independent solutions.





