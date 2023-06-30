Development confusion

Tldr: What dev to work on, tried ml/blockchain/web/android. Anything else, fun and interesting?





My problem: I started with java+android back in 2019, and enjoyed making some apps got bored and switched to flutter because it made designing of apps fun then for some reasons wasn't able to continue, then placements seasons came and I started doing DSA.





For dev part, everyone said to try on ml(absolutely hated it), web dev(got bored), block chain (not interesting), data analysis (boring) now due to work I had to work on spring boot and liked it. But don't see a great future in it plus for open source everyone just rants web dev, and I don't like it. Thinking of kotlin rn who knows when will I get bored of it.





Ps: I love coding and problem solving, so don't hate on me for earlier comments, I just really like to know what can I do more.