As hnds fsd in
Development confusion
Tldr: What dev to work on, tried ml/blockchain/web/android. Anything else, fun and interesting?
My problem: I started with java+android back in 2019, and enjoyed making some apps got bored and switched to flutter because it made designing of apps fun then for some reasons wasn't able to continue, then placements seasons came and I started doing DSA.
For dev part, everyone said to try on ml(absolutely hated it), web dev(got bored), block chain (not interesting), data analysis (boring) now due to work I had to work on spring boot and liked it. But don't see a great future in it plus for open source everyone just rants web dev, and I don't like it. Thinking of kotlin rn who knows when will I get bored of it.
Ps: I love coding and problem solving, so don't hate on me for earlier comments, I just really like to know what can I do more.
8
8131
Sort by:
10
XcvsafbtdSoftware Engineer
I will sure look into it. Thanks
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,473
Now right out of college, I work with a team that builds scalable systems with node js. This is something you could explore. Initially even I thought node js was meant for web dev but honestly there's a lot more to everything. You can start building CDN apps that can stream videos or a distributed cloud architecture that utilizes the most commonly known services like AWS, Azure or Salesforce.