Product Manager become Software Developer

I had 5 years of experience as a PM. For the last 3 years, I have been actively learning coding and controbuting to open source projects. For the last 1 year I am working as a front end developer.





When I applying for other positions, how experienced I should consider myself as a software developer? 1 year (actual work) , 3 years (open source) or 6 years (5 years PM + 1 year developer)?