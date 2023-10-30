aspiringswe822 in
BofA SWE intern
Has anyone interned at bank of America in the global technology program as a software engineer intern? I got an offer for Pennington NJ and was wondering if anyone could share there experience as well as ng salary expectations.
SWilliamsSoftware Engineer
I did an internship there a few years ago and ended up moving to Amazon, I liked the internship a lot but I felt like I had a really good team. I think I was making $65k-70k as an intern
