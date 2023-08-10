The email you get if you don't follow Amazon's RTO orders

Transcribed:





"We previously shared that employees should work from the office three or more days a week. We now have three months under our belt with a lot more people back in the office, and you can feel the surge in energy and collaboration happening among Amazonians and across teams. We are reaching out as you are not currently meeting our expectation of joining your colleagues in the office at least three days a week, even though your assigned building is ready. We expect you to start coming into the office three or more days a week now. If there is a specific reason prohibiting you from doing so, or you believe you received this email in error, please have a conversation with your manager as soon as possible.





As a reminder, you can find FAQs about working from the office on Inside Amazon News and My HR.





Thank you."





FWIW, this was not sent to me lol, I've been going, but this pretty much confirms that HR has been tracking badge scans.