Does Apple have a hiring freeze?

Hi folks,

An apple recruiter reached out to me on LinkedIn, saying I was recommended to her and my profile fits a role she was hiring.

She said if the role was interesting to me I should apply on the site and let her know.





After applying she said she will run my profile by the hiring manager and come back with next steps. She told me to be in touch for any questions in the meantime.





Its been 2 weeks and no comms from her. Also no response from her side.





Do I take it that the hiring manager did not like my profile? Why would the recruiter not say that they are not proceeding with my profile if thats the case?





How do I read this situation? Is there are hiring freeze, interviewing another candidate? All the above? Ignore and move on?







